Chief Gallagher has been charged with mistreating an ISIS terrorist during combat operations!

Even by the Navy SEALs standard, Chief Gallagher’s biography is extraordinary.

Fulfilling a lifelong call to serve his country and a sacred family tradition, Chief Gallagher joined the service soon after high school in 1999 and enlisted in the Navy. He joined the ranks of his father, a West Point graduate and retired Lieutenant Colonel, two naval aviator uncles (one of whom died in the service), and three grandparents who served in World War II. After 19 years in the service and eight combat tours, Eddie is among the most elite of warriors who has served quietly and bravely on the front lines to protect his country in nearly every conflict since 9/11. Read more…