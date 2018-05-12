US Navy SEAL Chief Gallagher – 2 Bronze Stars with “V” for Valor, 1 Navy Achievement Medal with “V” for Valor, 8 Overseas and Combat Deployments
Chief Gallagher has been charged with mistreating an ISIS terrorist during combat operations!
Even by the Navy SEALs standard, Chief Gallagher’s biography is extraordinary.
Fulfilling a lifelong call to serve his country and a sacred family tradition, Chief Gallagher joined the service soon after high school in 1999 and enlisted in the Navy. He joined the ranks of his father, a West Point graduate and retired Lieutenant Colonel, two naval aviator uncles (one of whom died in the service), and three grandparents who served in World War II. After 19 years in the service and eight combat tours, Eddie is among the most elite of warriors who has served quietly and bravely on the front lines to protect his country in nearly every conflict since 9/11. Read more…
Latest News
The Persecution of US Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher
The author, Bernard Kerik, is a great American, a great Patriot. “The government’s crime theory is that Gallagher stabbed the terrorist, killing him. However, reports from the Navy Times and numerous other sources have not only cast doubts as to […]
Chief set up by investigators trying to boost their own careers
The brother of a Navy SEAL Officer alleged to have killed an injured ISIS prisoner of war in Iraq has accused those investigating the case of trying to advance their own careers. Edward Gallagher is currently being held in a military prison in California amid accusations […]
NCIS thugs terrorize Hero’s children at gunpoint!
In June 2018, a band of NCIS thugs in full combat gear, masquerading as SWAT, watched the family home of a highly decorated war hero whom they had locked up in custody on charges of mistreating an ISIS terrorist. They were waiting […]
‘Fox & Friends’ Pete Hegseth speaks with Chief Edward Gallagher’s Brother
NCIS documents cast doubt on Navy SEAL’s guilt!! Video Link: Fox & Friends Pete Hegseth speaks with Chief Eddie Gallagher’s Brother
Americans should be Outraged!
The brother of a decorated Navy SEAL leader alleged to have killed an injured ISIS prisoner of war in Iraq – amongst other war crimes – is now accusing the investigators behind the claims of trying to “take down” an […]
The Daily Ledger speaks with Lt Cmdr Ed Hiner, U S Navy SEAL (ret)
Thank you Lt Cmdr Ed Hiner, US Navy SEAL ret. for getting attention on Chief Eddie Gallagher’s case! Please ‘Read More’ to access the video interview. ABOUT GRAHAM LEDGER EMMY Award winning television newsman, Graham Ledger, hosts “The Daily Ledger” […]
“War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things. The decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth war is much worse. The person who has nothing for which he is willing to fight, nothing which is more important than his own personal safety, is a miserable creature and has no chance of being free unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself.“
~JOHN STUART MILL